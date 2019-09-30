COX
Gary and Kimberly Cox, Leeton, are the parents of a daughter born at 8:17 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Harley Lolita Amari Cox, weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Bill and Barb Smith, Leeton, and Bruce and Linda Moore, Leeton.
Paternal grandparents are Doug Sanders, Holden, and Debra Mcbride, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparents are Mary Sanders, Arkansas, and Frank and Bonnie Cox, Belton.
McNUTT
Lauren and Dustin McNutt are the parents of a son born at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 5, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Maverick Wyatt McNutt, weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Caroline and David Moncrief, Stuttgart, Arkansas.
Paternal grandparents are Rob and Zina McNutt, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparents are Tom and Juanita McNutt, Conroe, Texas.
