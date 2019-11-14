BELLAMY
Amber and Luke Bellamy, Knob Noster, are the parents of a daughter born at 1:57 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Emery Lynn Bellamy, weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Alan and Regina Priest, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Bruce Bellamy, Clinton, and Laura Bellamy, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparent is Shirley Collins, Independence.
Paternal great-grandparents are Glenn and Marilyn Bellamy, Clinton, and Buddy and Irma Morse, Cimarron, New Mexico.
DRENON
Blake and Morgan Drenon, Windsor, are the parents of a daughter born at 1:09 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Bradlee Sage Drenon, weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Jane and Shawn Farrell, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Rodney and Tigra Drenon, Windsor.
Maternal great-grandparents are Eric and Shelley Luetkemeyer, Apopka, Florida.
