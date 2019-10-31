CLARK
William and Eva Clark, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 3:02 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Griffin Wilder Clark, weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Martine and David Gann, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Dena and Stephen J. Ward, Independence.
Maternal great-grandparent is Merlin Pete Pettigrew, Warrensburg.
MCKENZIE
Gavin McKenzie and Leslie Johansen, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born Oct. 1, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Gwendolyn McKenzie, weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Mater grandparents are David and Karolyn Johansen, Latimer, Iowa.
Paternal grandparents are Julius and Vanessa McKenzie, Crestview, Florida.
STANDLEY
Matthew and Gabrielle Standley, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Beck Michael Standley, weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Bobbi and Calvin Bowling, Wellington.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Hettie Standley, Warrensburg.
WETHERILL
Alexas Hoover and Josh Wetherille, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Colton James Wetherill, weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Sherry and Michael Martin, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Dave and Linda Mahoney, Linwood, Kansas.
Maternal great-grandparents are Sue Holyfield, Warrensburg, and Wayne Holyfield, Yuma, Arizona.
Paternal great-grandparents are Rosalie and Bert Wetherill, Melissa, Texas.
WING
Shannon Luckett and Jared Wing, Holden, are the parents of a son born at 11:29 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Franklin Jayce Wing, weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Bonnie Worthington, Norfolk, Virginia, and James Worthington, Harrisonville.
Paternal grandparents are Frances and Arthur Wing, Independence.
WHITE
William and Danielle White, Lexington, are the parents of a son born at 1:55 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Kade Xavier White, weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie Smith, Woodbine, Iowa, and Harold Reaves, Lexington.
Paternal grandparents are Dawn White, Independence, and William White, Lexington.
Paternal great-grandparents are Arta and Jack Williams, Kansas City, and Raedean White, Kansas City.
ZRUST
Adam and Kate Zrust, Warrensburg, are the parents are twin sons born at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The babies, named Benjamin Henry and Samuel John Zrust, weighed 7 pounds and 6 pounds, 12 ounces, respectively.
Maternal grandparent is Cynthia Sabah, Kearney, Nebraska.
Paternal grandparents are Lonnie and Ruth Zrust, Albion, Nebraska.
