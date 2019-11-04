BENDORF
Mark and Jamie Bendorf, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 7:55 a.m. Oct. 16, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Molly Elizabeth Bendorf, weighed 8 pounds.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Beth Spencer, Pleasant Hill.
Paternal grandparents are Reggie and Suzanne Bendorf, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparents are Richard and Kathryn Campbell, Hallsville.
Paternal great-grandparent is Delmar Gouldsmith, Odessa.
KANAK
Ryan and Karena Kanak, Sedalia, are the parents of a daughter born at 1:34 a.m. Oct. 22, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Meilah Kanak, weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Heather McCain, Hallsville, and Steven White, Sedalia.
Paternal grandparents are Terri White, Sedalia, and Mark Kanak, Lincoln.
