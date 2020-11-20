Trite
Tyler and Harley Tritle, of Centerview, became the parents of sons, Jace Tritle and Tyler Tritle Jr., born at 5:29 p.m. and 5:31 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Jace weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and Tyler weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces.
The maternal grandparents are Steven Robb, of Wheatland, and Patty Robb, of Centerview. The paternal grandparents are Crystal Fullmer, of Idaho, and Brent Tritle, of Maryville. The maternal great-grandfather is Kenneth Robb, of Warsaw. The paternal great-grandparents are Belinda Moreau, of Warrensburg, and Gene Tritle, of Ellijay, Georgia.
Ware
William Ware and Dusty Swope, of Warrensburg, became the parents of a daughter, Willow Louise-Lorain Ware, born at 12:32 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Willow weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
The maternal grandparents are Gary Swope and Angelique Flint, of Concordia. The paternal grandparents are Amy Elizabeth and Joshua Frith, of Warrensburg, and William Charles Ware, of Michigan. The maternal great-grandparents are Jerry and Karen Swope, of Warrensburg.
