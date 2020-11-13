Knight
Bret and Mallory Knight, of La Monte, became the parents of a son, Colten Lane Knight, born at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 19, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. He weighed six pounds, six ounces.
The maternal grandparents are Monica and Gary Holman, of Sedalia. The paternal grandparents are Denise and Lester Knight, of Hughesville. The maternal great-grandparents are John and Gertrude Hunt, of Sedalia. The paternal great-grandparents are Edith and Robert Knight, of Hughesville.
McConnell
Laura Elizabeth McConnell, of Warrensburg, became the parent of a daughter, Amara Grace McConnell, born at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. She weighed 11 pounds, 10 ounces.
The maternal grandparents are Thomas McConnell, of Rayville, and Barbara Cuzzort, of Warrensburg. The maternal great-grandmother is Nedra June McConnell, of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Wood
James Wood and Preacious Brower, of Bates City, became the parents of a daughter, Georgia Marie Elaine Wood, born at 7:26 p.m. Oct. 16, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. She weighed seven pounds, 10 ounces.
The maternal grandparents are Trish Miller, of Ionia, Michigan, and Mark Brower, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The paternal grandparents are George F. and Cheryl E. Wood, of Bates City.
