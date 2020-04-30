KIMES
Lee and Ashley Kimes, Knob Noster, are the parents of a son born at 6:46 a.m. April 14, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Lee Thomas Kimes III, weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Sherri Borden, Dale City, Virginia, and Douglas Borden, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
Paternal grandparents are Lisa Spurlock, Crystal Springs, Mississippi, and Jeffrey Kimes, Flowood, Mississippi.
Maternal great-grandparents are Christine and Lewis Bowman, Spring Hill, Florida, and Ralph and Kathleen Borden, Brandymore, Pennsylvania.
Paternal great-grandparents are Kathy and Trent King, Puckett, Mississippi.
LANIGAN
Adairia Easiley and Alexander Lanigan, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 8:46 p.m. April 3, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named, Aries Rose Lanigan, weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Bridget Bell, Arlington, Texas, and Gerard Easily Sr., Houston, Texas.
Paternal grandparents are Deliceur and Demetrius James Sr., Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparents are Gerald and Leann Blair, Warrensburg.
