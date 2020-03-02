DI BERNrADO
Nico and Aimee Di Bernardo, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 6:46 p.m. Feb. 13, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named James Rosario Di Bernardo, weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Andrew Binder, Knob Noster.
Paternal grandparents are Lupe Clark, Bellevue, Nebraska, and Gerald Di Bernardo, Bellevue, Nebraska.
GLENN
Karlie and Michael Glenn, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 6 at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Jordan Michael Glenn, weighed 10 pounds, 8 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Amanda Stanley, Holden.
Paternal grandparents are Lisa Glenn, Shell Knob, and William Bishop, Shell Knob.
Maternal great-grandparents are Shirley and Jim Moore, Marionville.
JONES
Brian and Michelle Jones, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 12, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Scarlett Rebecca Jones, weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Rosemarie Cano, San Pedro, California, and John Klarin, San Pedro, California.
Paternal grandparents are Joe and Pam Jones, Norwalk, Ohio.
Maternal great-grandparent is Rebecca Cano, San Pedro, California.
Paternal great-grandparents are Anna Williams, Jacksonville, Florida, and Jon Hall, Norwalk, Ohio.
KENDRICK
Lonnie Kendrick and Samantha Carver, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 4:47 p.m. Feb. 13, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Oliver Ray Kendrick, weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Sharie and Timothy Shaw, Wichita, Kansas.
Paternal grandparents are Ronda and Tony Kendrick, Warrensburg.
MURRAY
Douglas and Emily Murray, Knob Noster, are the parents of a daughter born at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Lyndy May Lee Murray, weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
NEAHR
Johnnie and Jeff Neahr, Whiteman Air Force Base, are the parents of a daughter born at 12:38 a.m. Feb. 7, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Remeny Elise Neahr, weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Ann Straathof, Cadillac, Michigan, and John Straathof, Hersey, Michigan.
Paternal grandparents are Lori Neahr, Reed City, Michigan, and John Neahr, Petosky, Michigan.
Maternal great-grandparent is Elsie Nelson, Cadillac, Michigan.
Paternal great-grandparents are Almeda Blythe, Watervaliet, Michigan, and Sharon Nearh, Buckley, Michigan.
ROBB
Joseph Robb and Jamie Chambers, Centerview, are the parents of a daughter born at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 30, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Jayla Joyce Robb, weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Kim Chambers, Holden.
Paternal grandparents are Patty Robb, Centerview, and Steve Robb, Wheatland.
Maternal great-grandparents are Ross and Brenda Chambers, Warrensburg, and Lora Newby, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparent is Kenneth Robb, Wheatland.
WESTBROOKS
Tierney Woods and Colton Westbrooks, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 6:52 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Teagan Mikle Quinn Westbrooks, weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Tamera Woods, Pleasant Hill.
Paternal grandparent is Quinna Johnson, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparent is Sue Capps, Harrisonville.
