HUME
Britni and Travis Hume, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 12:30 a.m. May 16, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named McKenna Marie Hume, weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia Mullens, San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Kenneth Strong, St. Charles.
Paternal grandparents are Valerie and Andrew Hume, St. Charles.
Maternal great-grandparents is Wilmer Strong, St. Louis.
Paternal great-grandparents are Tom Bankston, St. Charles, and Bonnie Hume, St. Charles.
RAINER
Jamey and Jaime Rainer, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 8:36 a.m. May 12, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Rosalie Cheri Rainer, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and Robert DuCharme, Chisago City, Minnesota.
Paternal grandparents are Diane Ratzlaff, Fort Meyers, Florida, and Terry Rainer, Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Paternal great-grandparent is Janet Rainer, Forest Lake, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.