HUTCHISON
Cole Hutchison and Sadie Reeser, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 12:05 p.m. May 20, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Broley Virginia, weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Carmen Smith and Darian Weeks, Sedalia, and Robert B. Reeser Jr., St. Louis.
Paternal grandparents are Dick and LaVena Hutchison, Sedalia.
Maternal great-grandparents are Gary Lester Smith, Sedalia, and Virginia Tennessee Kindle, Sedalia.
Paternal great-grandparents are Jack and Kathryn Hutchison, Versailles, Missouri, and Gene and Joyce Draffen, Tipton.
NIEMEIER
Michael and Emily Niemeier, La Monte, are the parents of a son born at 6:14 a.m. May 23, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Rhett Gentry Niemeier, weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Marvin and Susan Perkins, Cole Camp.
Paternal grandparents are Richard and Sandy Niemeier, Higginsville, and Timothy and Robin Kerksiek, Concordia.
Maternal great-grandparents are Virginia Perkins, Sedalia, and Joseph Twenter, Sedalia.
Paternal great-grandparents are Wanda Niemeier, Higginsville, and Gary and Carolyn Inman, Concordia.
PETSCH
Seth and Krystal Petsch, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 9:35 p.m. May 24, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby was named Thaddeus Brian Petsch.
Maternal grandparents are Brian and Margaret Kohlstaedt, Wellington.
Paternal grandparents are Richard and Charlene Petsch, Lexington.
Maternal great-grandparent is Peggy Johnson.
Paternal great-grandparent is Iva Lee Jameson, Kansas City.
TAVENNER
Ryan and Tawni Tavenner, Whiteman Air Force Base, are the parents of a daughter born at 10:49 a.m. May 26, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Alawyn Rain Tavenner, weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Desiree and William Risley Jr, Las Vegas.
Paternal grandparents are Donald Buckles, El Cajon, California, and Rhona Copp, Menifee, California.
Maternal great-grandparents are William Risley Sr, Ohio, and Phyllis Murray, Las Vegas.
Paternal great-grandparents are Rusell Tavenner, Menifee, California, and Jolene Heyn, Santee, California.
WENDLING
Dana and Levi Wendling, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 12:17 p.m. May 29, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Lainey Mae Wending, weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Cathy Markham, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Teresa and Bud Wendling, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparent is Ray Markham, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparents are Don and Sue Austin, Warrensburg, and Neil Wray, Warrensburg.
