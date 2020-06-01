BLEDSOE
Sarah Pirtle and Gregory Bledsoe, Marshall, are the parents of a daughter born at 6:29 p.m. April 22, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Greta Monroe Bledsoe, weighed 8 pounds.
Maternal grandparents are Lois and Lawrence Pirtle, Ionia, Missouri.
Paternal grandparents are Tonya Lane, Marshall, and Robert Bledsoe, Marshall Junction.
Paternal great-grandparent is Evelyn Bledsoe, Marshall Junction.
KIRCHHOFF
Logan and Bo Kirchhoff, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 4:38 p.m. May 5, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Dietrich Matthew-Alan Kirchhoff, weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Renee Spurlock, Squires.
Paternal grandparents are Drett Kirchhoff, Alma, and the late Dawn Kirchhoff.
Maternal great-grandparent is Nancy Rhoades, Squires.
Paternal great-grandparent Paternal great-grandparents are Wanda Stahle, Concordia, and Bob Deunsing, Electra, Texas.
MOODY
Taelor and James Moody, Odessa, are the parents of a daughter born at 5:58 a.m. April 9, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Ryleigh James Moody, weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Chad and Cheryl Eickleberry, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Alan and Pam Moody, Oak Grove.
NORRIS
Trevor and Katherine Norris, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 8:43 a.m. April 15, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Emmett Dean Norris, weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces.
STANGL
Chris and Kylie Stangl, Whiteman Air Force Base, are the parents of a daughter born at 11:16 p.m. April 16, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby was named Avery Marie Stangl.
Maternal grandparent is Eva Anderson, Riverbank, California.
Paternal grandparent is James Stangl, San Diego, California.
SWOBODA
Pat and Courtney Swoboda, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 5:46 p.m. April 17, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Mason Dean Swoboda, weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Doug and Shelly Kelley, Wilard.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Susan Swoboda, Defiance.
Maternal great-grandparents are Gary and Kathy terry, Willard, and Richard Kelley, Independence.
Paternal great-grandparents are Don and Merle Swoboda, O’Fallen.
TREECE
Dalton Treece and Claire King, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 4:50 a.m. April 12, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Barrett A. Treece, weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Season and Donnie Aldrich, Holden.
Paternal grandparents are Teresa and Terry Treece, Centerview.
Maternal great-grandparents are Nancy and Larry Hulshizer, Montrose.
WHITAKER
Quinton and Mary Whitaker, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 3:11 a.m. May 10, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Maison Daniel James Whitaker, weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are David and Cecilia Williams, Higginsville.
Paternal grandparents are Lorenza and Veronica Whitaker, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparents are Ernest and Mary Williams, Higginsville.
