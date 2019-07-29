HYDE
Steven and Abigail Hyde, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 12:49 a.m. July 12, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Colcyn Gene Hyde, weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Steven Brockman, Green Ridge, and Helen Brockman, Harrisonville.
Paternal grandparents are Steven Hyde, Knob Noster, and Tina Hyde, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparents are Doris Hollenbeck, Windsor, and Lloyd and Jean Myears, Green Ridge.
JOLIN
Justin and Amanda Jolin, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 8:58 p.m. July 15, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Layla Mae Jolin, weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Brad and Julie Dryer, Vancouver, Washington.
Paternal grandparents are Ken Jolin, Depoe Bay, Oregon, and Brenda Jolin, University Place, Washington.
VALDEZ
Santiago and Julie Valdez, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 6:18 a.m. July 16, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Alexandria Marie Valdez, weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Pavel and Yelena Kryshchendyuk, Sedalia.
Paternal grandparents are Jesse Valdez, El Paso, Texas, and Sandy Marie Bozanin, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.