BUSCH
Sam and Tiffany Busch, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 2:22 p.m. July 3, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Rylee Joy Busch, weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Sherry Lee, Warrensburg, and John Correa, Joplin.
Paternal grandparent is Blanche Busch, Warsaw.
Maternal great-grandparents are Brian and Dianne Lee, Warrensburg, and Anna Correa, Knob Noster.
ROGERS Zachary and Cherokee Rogers, Holden, are the parents of a daughter born at 3:56 p.m. July 8, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Zoey Rogers, weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.