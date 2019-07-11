BARA
Kenedeigh Diana and Nicholas Shane Bara, Whiteman Air Force Base, are the parents of a daughter born at 10:54 a.m. July 1, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Maeve Eleanor Bara, weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Dennis Goins, Statesville, North Carolina, and Bellamy Bell, Hamlet, North Carolina.
Paternal grandparent is John Bara, Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania.
Maternal great-grandparents are Becky Woodley, West End, North Carolina, and Scott Patrick, Hamlet, North Carolina.
Paternal great-grandparents are Judy and John Charneski, Englewood, Florida.
MORIARTY
Austin and Tralynn Moriarty, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 11:10 p.m. June 25, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Thomas Matthew Moriarty, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Peter Michael Barbee, Floral City, Florida, and Kimberly Marion Marks, Spring Hill, Florida.
Maternal great-grandmother is Patricia Elizabeth Marks, Spring Hill, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.