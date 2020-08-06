JENKINS
Mr. and Mrs. Seth Robert Jenkins, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 9 p.m. May 18, 2020, at their home.
The baby, named Moseley Odell Jenkins, weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Robert Leon Jenkins, Kansas City, Kansas, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Odell Dyer, Warrensburg.
JOLLEY
Jacob and Elizabeth Jolley, Warsaw, are the parents of a son born at 4:55 p.m. June 15, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Jasper Bobby-Lee Jolley, weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Sara Springer, Warsaw.
Paternal grandparent is Roberta Schrand, Warsaw.
MCCLAFLIN
Ian and Kelsey McClaflin, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 12:28 a.m. June 20, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Benjamin Thomas, weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Vicki and Chris Sweitzer, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Elmer and Maggie McClaflin, Olathe, Kansas.
Maternal great-grandparents are Earl and Sharon Sweitzer, Perry, and Karen Dickenson, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparent is Annette Willis, Pensacola, Florida.
MESEKY
Nadelene Meseky, Warrensburg, is the parent of a son born at 9:26 June 15, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby is named Kamryn.
Maternal grandparents are Caroline and Barnes Meseky, Sedalia.
MOREY
Jayson and Ashley Morey, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 10:28 p.m. June 4, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Colson Joshua Morey, weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Rodney Hulme, Warsaw, New York.
Paternal grandparents are Christine and Robert McDaniels, Canisteo, New York.
TERRY
Jeff and Rachel Terry, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 8:29 a.m. June 5, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Bryson Matthew Terry, weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Elvin and Mary Maloney, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are John and Sandy Roberts, Holden, and Mike and Marilyn Terry, Lee’s Summit.
WEBSTER
Greg and Brandie Webster, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 11:18 a.m. June 11, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Bennett Alan Webster, weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Paternal grandparents are William P. and Sadie Virginia Webster, Demming, New Mexico.
WOOLSEY
Katie and Tucker Woolsey, Centerview, are the oarents of a daughter born at 8:22 a.m. July 6, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Kenna Jo Woolsey, weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Debra and Gary Scherer, Centerview.
Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Wayne Woolsey, Plattsburg.
Maternal great-grandparent is Christie Morehead, Warrensburg.
