COX
Kendall Cox, Concordia, is the parent of a son, Abel Matthew, born at 6:09 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
Maternal grandparents are Brian Cox, Concordia, and Kelli Turner, Appleton, Wisconsin.
Maternal great-grandparent is Charlotte Cox, Des Moines, Iowa.
SOENDKER
William and Jenna Soendker are the parents of a daughter born at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Callie Kay Soendker, weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Darin and Robin Bartholomew, Drexel.
Paternal grandparents are K. Dwayne and Marcheta Soendker, Independence.
Maternal great-grandparents are Jack and Marilyn Bartholomew, Drexel, and Jim and Sharon Beckman, Drexel.
Paternal great-grandparents are Larry and Linda Soendker, Mayview, and William (Bill) Prindle, Odessa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.