FITZPATRICK
Denny and Ashley Fitzpatrick, Warrensburg, are parents of a daughter born at 8:57 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Kodi Faye Fitzpatrick, weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle Plummer, Marshall, and Steve Riley, Smithville.
Paternal grandparents are Danny and Dorothy McKenzie, Warrensburg, and Ronnie and Bonnie Fitzpatrick, Sedalia.
Maternal great-grandparents are Carolyn Riley, Marshall, and Jim and Marsha Wood, Marshall.
Paternal great-grandparents are Howard and Karoline Fitzpatrick, Lincoln.
GABRIEL
Jon and Karolina Gabriel, Holden, are parents of a daughter born at 11:18 a.m. Dec. 23, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Hanna Kathleen Gabriel, weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Grazyna and Krzysztof Zaloga, Yorkshire, England.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Claudia Gabriel, Rosemount, Minnesota.
Maternal great-grandparent is Weronika Wyszomirska, Dobre Miasto, Poland.
MCCLURE
Stormy Hinkle and Bryant Mcclure, Sedalia, are parents of a son born at 9:10 p.m. Dec. 19, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Bryant David Mcclure Jr., weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.
