BUESING
Nicholas and Elizabeth Buesing, Centerview, are the parents of a son born at 5:11 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Matthew Adam Buesing, weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Mary LoChiano, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Marvin and Sheila Buesing, Concordia.
Paternal great-grandparents are Wilbert Buesing, Warrensburg, and Harold and Hazle Lueck, Alma.
GILLASPIE
Rebekah and Kenneth Gillaspie, Knob Noster, are parents of a son born at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Abel John Gillaspie, weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Kimberly and Don Keller, Knob Noster.
Paternal grandparents are Katherine Ross, Knob Noster, and Robert Gillaspie, Sedalia.
Maternal great-grandparents are Shirley and John Magee, Knob Noster.
Paternal great-grandparent is Dickie Gillaspie, Sedalia.
ROBBINS
Austin and Jalynn Robbins, Warrensburg, are parents of a son born at 9:37 a.m. Jan. 11, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Houston Levi Robbins, weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Jason Cunningham, Florence, Kentucky.
Paternal grandparents are Amy Gillum, Mt. Zion, Kentucky, and Dallas Robbins, Erlanger, Kentucky.
Maternal great-grandparent is Brenda Wolfe, Florence, Kentucky.
Paternal great-grandparents are Kathy Schill, Larry Schill Sr. and Earl Reynolds, all of Mt. Zion, Kentucky.
SCHULTZ
Nicholas David Schultz and Sarah Loy Bower, Leeton, are parents of a son born at 4:35 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Waylon Raymond Schultz, weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Laura and Alan Woodworth, Greenwood.
Paternal grandparents are Lora Fasching, O’Fallon, and Raymond Schultz, Alton, Illinois.
Maternal great-grandparents are David and Marieta Pederson, Freeport, Illinois, and Leonard Travaille, Nicedale, Florida.
Paternal great-grandparents are Cynthia Schultz, St. Peters, and Nancy Haberstroh, Hawk Pointe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.