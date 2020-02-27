ATKISON
Gary and Tabitha Atkison, Centerview, are the parents of a son born at 2:42 p.m. Jan. 24, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Emerson Edward Atkison, weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Connie and Marvin McBay, Centerview, and Bret Thomas, Lincoln.
Paternal grandparents are Sharon Wheeler, Osage Beach, and Laurence Atkison, Lawson.
Maternal great-grandparents are Wanda Zinn, Centerview, and Lanny Thomas, Camdenton.
Paternal great-grandparents are LJ and Elizabeth Atkison, Edgerton, and Linda Thompson, Independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.