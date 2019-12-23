STONE
William James and Brandi Nicole Stone, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 30, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named William Wolfgang Stone, weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and Lawrence “Chris” Miller, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Lea Ann and David G. Stone, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparents are Verna Rae Stark, Kansas City and Deborah “Nana” Miller, Ohio.
WELKER
Mr. and Mrs. Joshua and Michelle Welker, Warrensburg, are parents of a son born at 12:52 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Charles “Charlie” August Welker, weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Michael Francisco Senior, Troy.
Paternal grandparents are Mr. David Welker, Wentzville and Mrs. Chris Boswell, Wentzville.
WILSON
James and Madison Wilson, Higginsville, are the parents of a daughter born at 8:26 p.m. Dec. 1, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Aza D. Wilson, weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
Maternal grandparents are Robert Graham, Lee’s Summit and April Lawrence Nelson, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Cindy D. and James Lawrence Wilson Sr., Lee’s Summit.
Maternal great-grandparents are Robert Graham, Holden; Janet Harbison, Holden; and Brenda and Steve Fockler, Warrensburg.
