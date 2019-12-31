REECE
Keeper Reece and Collene Lewis, Sedalia, are the parents of a daughter born at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 17, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Adelaide Alyah Reece, weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
VICKREY
Matthew and Kayla Vickrey, La Monte, are the parents of a daughter born at 9:22 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Sarah Marie Vickrey, weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Kathie Mathews, Knob Noster, and Stephanie Mathews, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Paternal grandparents are Ken and Roberta Vickrey, Knob Noster.
Maternal great-grandparents are Dorothy Gray, Branson, and Mary Santulli, Fredricksburg, Virginia.
Paternal great-grandparents are John and Wilma McFail, Houstonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.