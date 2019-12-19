KENDRICK
Zoe and Kyle Kendrick, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 9:05 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Jensen Tyler Kendrick, weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Debra and Brian Reed, Iowa.
Paternal grandparents are Shelia and Jeremy Reardon, Warrensburg.
MCGRAW
Bryan and Danielle McGraw, Warrensburg, are parents of a son born at 7:33 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Casen John McGraw, weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Kris Tracy, Knob Noster.
Paternal grandparents are John and Cathy McGraw-Culp, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparents are Harvey and Kathy Bedford, Higginsville.
MODLIN
Andrew and Megan Modlin, Knob Noster, are parents of a daughter born at 3:04 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Anna Rose Modlin, weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
STEWART
Brittney and Donovan Stewart, Holden, are parents of a son born at 6:14 a.m. Nov. 17, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Rhett Michael Stewart, weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie and Steve Bruns, Holden.
Paternal grandparents are Ruth and Jon Schmoll, Urich.
Maternal great-grandparents are Jeanie and Russell Branch, Holden.
Paternal great-grandparent is Janice Ivey, Calhoun.
