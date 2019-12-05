BACHER
Eric and Olivia Bacher, Whiteman Air Force Base, are the parents of a daughter born at 11:14 a.m. Nov. 6, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Lucille Elizabeth Bacher, weighed 7.5 pounds.
Maternal grandparents are Murray and Denise Stell, Acworth, Georgia.
Paternal grandparents are Eric and Denise Bacher, Wooster, Ohio.
Maternal great-grandparents are May Joyce Crocker, Arlington, Texas; Anna Lemaire, Lafayette, California; and James Lemaire, Elton, Louisiana.
Paternal great-grandparents are Darrell and Lois Alloway, Acworth, Georgia and Alice and Lothar Bacher, Springfield, Illinois.
BRISTOW
Cody and Sabrina Bristow, Corder, are parents to a daughter born at 8:59 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Braelynn Hope Bristow, weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Bob and Ann Miller, Corder.
Paternal grandparents are Larry and Carol Bristow, Waverly.
Paternal great-grandparent is Hershal Warner, Waverly.
BRYAN
Coleman and Hallie Bryan, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 7:32 p.m. Nov. 23, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Callin Merrick Bryan, weighed 9 pounds.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Debbie Richardson, Hughesville.
Paternal grandparents are Chester Bryan, Florena and Debbie Brewer, Windsor.
DITTY
Daniel and Casey Ditty, Leeton, are the parents of a son born at 8:06 p.m. Nov. 17, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Weston Dean Ditty, weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are John and Lynn DePriest, Belton.
Paternal grandparent is Peggy Richey, Leeton.
Maternal great-grandparents are Thurman and Caroline Sullins, Chilhowee and Keith and Connie DePriest, Harrison, Arkansas.
Paternal great-grandparents are Norma Ditty, Lee's Summit and Tom Phillips, Clinton.
HOOD
Stephanie and Gary Hood II, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 10:46 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Asher Wayne Hood, weighed 14 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Robert K. Chaffin, Littleton, Colorado and Robbie A. Chaffin, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Gary and Debra Hood, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparent is Bob Chaffin, Knob Noster.
KENDRICK
Zoe and Kyle Kendrick, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 9:05 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Jensen Tyler Kendrick, weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Debra and Brian Reed, Iowa.
Paternal grandparents are Shelia and Jeremy Reardon, Warrensburg.
MCGRAW
Bryan and Danielle McGraw, Warrensburg, are parents of a son born at 7:33 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Casen John McGraw, weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Kris Tracy, Knob Noster.
Paternal grandparents are John and Cathy McGraw-Culp, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparents are Harvey and Kathy Bedford, Higginsville.
MODLIN
Andrew and Megan Modlin, Knob Noster, are parents of a daughter born at 3:04 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Anna Rose Modlin, weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
STEWART
Brittney and Donovan Stewart, Holden, are parents of a son born at 6:14 a.m. Nov. 17, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Rhett Michael Stewart, weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie and Steve Bruns, Holden.
Paternal grandparents are Ruth and Jon Schmoll, Urich.
Maternal great-grandparents are Jeanie and Russell Branch, Holden.
Paternal great-grandparent is Janice Ivey, Calhoun.
WELKER
Mr. and Mrs. Joshua and Michelle Welker, Warrensburg, are parents of a son born at 12:52 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Charles "Charlie" August Welker, weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Michael Francisco Senior, Troy.
Paternal grandparents are Mr. David Welker, Wentzville and Mrs. Chris Boswell, Wentzville.
