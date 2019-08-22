HANLEY
Adam and Christine Hanley, Johnson County, are the parents of a son born at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named, Layton Otto Hanley, weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Naternal grandparents are Billie Chamberlin, Centerview, and Randy Gudde, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparent is Tonie Marie Carlich, Concordia.
Maternal great-grandparent is LeRoy Gudde, Warrensburg.
HOSKINS
Paige Collins and Nico Hoskins, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 5:46 a.m. Aug. 6, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Ellington Rose, weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
Maternal grandparents are Geil Miller, Warrensburg, and Charles Collins, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparent is Nathan Hoskins, Cameron.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Ordering (and Gene), Frank and Sally Miller and Baby Lou Collins.
