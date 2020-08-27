HIGGINS
Jesse and Leah Higgins are the parents of a boy born 2:49 a.m. July 30, 2020.
The baby, named Braxton Lee Higgins, weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
JOHNSON
Denny and Cinthia Johnson, Leeton, are the parents of a boy born 5:02 p.m. July 14, 2020.
The baby, named William Andrew Johnson, weighed 8 pounds, 0 ounces.
Grandparents are Maria and Bill Althott, Quincy, Illinois, and Tricia and Larry Vaughn, Leeton.
Great-grandparents are Rosemary and Ray Peters, Quincy, Illinois.
SMIDT
Andy and Melissa Smidt, Knob Noster, are the parents of a boy born 6:10 p.m. July 20, 2020.
The baby, named Rhett Maverick, was born 6:10 p.m. July 20, 2020 at Western Missouri Medical Center.
Grandparents are Tim and Cindy Little, Aviston, Illinois and Kandi Catts, Warrensburg, and Mike Smidt, Knob Noster.
STEHLE
Chris and Katie Stehle, Knob Noster, are the parents of boy born 5:59 p.m. July 14, 2020 at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Kyler Mason Stehle, weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Tim and Shanon Murphy, Knob Noster, and David and Kathy Lyons, Knob Noster.
Great-grandparents are Gary and Kathy Zink, Knob Noster, and Fred and Wanda Stehle, St. Leonard.
