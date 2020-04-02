CALLAHAN
Jacob and Kylie Callahan, Pleasant Hill, are the parents of a son born at 8:17 a.m. March 9, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Emmitt Jay Callahan, weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Andrea Young, Warrensburg, and Jody Schudel, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Peni and John Callahan, Warrensburg.
JOHNSON
Nasacha Johnson, Warrensburg, is the parent of a son born at 1:06 p.m. March 18, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Nathaniel Elias Rae Johnson, weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa Harris, Lexington, and Timothy Johnson, Holt Summit.
Maternal great-grandparents are John and Nina Harris, Lexington.
LYNDE
Savannah and Dylan Lynde, Knob Noster, are the parents of a son born at 10:55 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Luke Michael Lynde, weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Tobi and Michael Chambers, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Tami and Jeff Lynde, Sedalia.
Maternal great-grandparents are Karen and Tracey Gambers, Stover, and Dawn and Mike Chambers, Knob Noster.
Paternal great-grandparents are Patti and Chris Hack, Sedalia, and Linda and Harold Lynde, Sedalia.
NOWELL
Austin and Ashley Nowell, Sedalia, are the parents of a daughter born at 6:37 p.m. March 14, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Ava Rose Nowell, weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Dawn Diamond, Cole Camp.
Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and David Cachero, Smithton.
Maternal great-grandparents are Diane and Dave Hopkins, Sedalia.
Paternal great-grandparents are DJ and David Cachero, Grain Valley, and Kathy Arnold, Sedalia.
SMITH
Matthew Smith and Anna-Elizabeth Huff, Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born at 3:19 a.m. Feb. 24, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Everett William Smith, weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Randy Gudde, Warrensburg, and Nancy Eaton, Pleasant Hill.
Paternal grandparents are Gary Smith, Bland, and Tammy Jenkins, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparents are Larry and Donna Elliott, Warrensburg, and Leroy Gudde, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparents are Victoria Lund, Canaan, and Diane Smith, Bland.
TORRANCE
James and Chianne Torrance, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 8:17 a.m. March 5, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Magnolia Lane Torrance, weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth (Buck) and Aletha Brownlee, Oquawka, Illinois.
Paternal grandparents are Dean and Theresa Torrance, Granville, Illinois, and Pam Barcroft, Bullhead City, Arizona.
Maternal great-grandparents are Larry and Carmen Hartman, Oquawka, Illinois.
Paternal great-grandparent is George Torrance, Biggsville, Illinois.
YEAPLE
Michael and Donna Yeaple, La Tour, are the parents of a son born at 8 p.m. March 13, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Jase Alan Yeaple, weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Judy Gulley, La Tour.
Paternal gradparents are Walter and Karen Jeffries, Sartell, Minnesota.
