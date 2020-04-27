BRANDES
Daylen and Nadine Brandes, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 10:18 p.m. April 16, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Jayne Ruth Brandes, weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Roger and Carmen Shea, Alta, Wyoming.
Paternal grandparents are Wendell and Rox Brandes, Knob Noster.
Maternal great-grandparents are Charles and Edith Rothert, San Clemente, California.
Paternal great-grandparent is Joyce Barnes, Warrensburg.
CARRILLO
Daniel and Erykah Carrillo, Knob Noster, are the parents of a son born at 9 a.m. April 14, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Lucas Carrillo, weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Paternal grandparents are Miguel and Carolyn Carrillo, Carlinville, Illinois.
Paternal great-grandparent is Faye Dwyer, Carlinville, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.