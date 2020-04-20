FLAMM
Ryan Flamm and Kasey Brooks, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 11:02 a.m. April 7, 2020.
The baby, named Brylee Nicole Flamm, weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Billy and Christene Brooks, Chilhowee.
Paternal grandparents are Scott and Robynn Flamm, Herman.
Maternal great-grandparent is Robert Jackson, House Springs.
Paternal great-grandparent is Janet Jenny, Highland, Illinois.
GUY
Eden and Kyle Guy, Leeton, are the parents of a son born at 1:03 p.m. April 1, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Everett Karson Guy, weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Reba and Don Miller, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Elaine and Dennis Guy, Warrensburg.
Maternal great-grandparent is Marie Haag, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparent is Christine Jaskolka, Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.