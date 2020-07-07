Paul Carr, age 50, passed away at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Vansant-Mills Chapel with visitation one hour prior.
A private family burial will follow at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Paul Carr Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the funeral home.
