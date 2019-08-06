Patricia Diane Barmann, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Liberty, MO. Patricia was born December 4, 1935 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Vincent and Mary Frances Cassidy.
Patricia graduated from Maryville High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart James in 1954. Pat earned her Bachelor’s degree from Colorado State College and her Master’s degree from the University of Missouri- Kansas City in Elementary Education.
She spent her life as a dedicated educator and taught both fourth and fifth grade in Wyoming, Colorado, and Missouri in her more than forty years as a teacher. She continued this legacy at her church by serving as a religious education teacher. Pat enjoyed going to the lake, watching sports, playing cards, and spending time with family. She was a member of the Church of the Annunciation, a sorority, a bunco group, a bridge group, the Red Hat Club, and various church groups. Patricia was known as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, woman of God, and friend.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years James Barmann, her parents, Vincent and Mary Frances Cassidy, her sister, Charlene Berg, and her son, Paul Barmann. She is survived by her three sons Terry Barmann of Morrison, Colorado (Elizabeth), Mike Barmann of Weston, Missouri (Angela), and Mark Barmann of Liberty, Missouri (Marlena), brother Jack Cassidy (Carol), five grandchildren Tiffany Lucas (Matt), Sarah Barmann-Smith (Nick), Adam Barmann (Ashley), Brian Barmann (Kristina), and Ryan Barmann (K.D. Madsen), and seven great grandchildren Viola Smith, Camden Smith, Harper Barmann, Kendall Barmann, Jaxson Barmann, Avery Barmann, and Emma Lucas, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may attend a visitation on Tuesday the 23rd of July at Annunciation Catholic Church in Kearney, MO from 6-8pm, beginning with the praying of the Rosary at 6pm. The funeral mass will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 24th beginning at 10am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Patricia’s name may be made to the Annunciation Catholic Church.
