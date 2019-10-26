Missouri increases penalties for poaching

The Missouri Department of Conservation and state leaders took actions to increase penalties for those caught poaching Missouri game animals and other native wildlife species.
Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 260 into law July 11. Called the Poaching Bill, it significantly raises fines for those convicted of illegally taking Missouri game species and other native wildlife.
New fine amounts include $10,000 to $15,000 for each elk or black bear killed illegally, $1,000 to $5,000 for each whitetailed buck, $500 to $1,000 for each wild turkey and $500 to $1,000 for each paddlefish. New fine schedules took effect Aug. 28.
The fines are considered restitution payments for poaching game animals and are ordered by a judge. Fines go to a state fund for schools. The restitution payments are in addition to other fines and penalties for violating the Wildlife Code of Missouri.
Supporters of the bill said that previous fines for poaching were too low in Missouri. The bill also gained support in part from five Missouri elk that were illegally killed by poachers in the past few years. None of the cases have been solved.
Earlier this year, MDC and the Missouri Conservation Commission increased the penalty points they give to individuals convicted of violating the Wildlife Code of Missouri for illegal activities, including poaching.
According to MDC records, 547 wild turkeys, 58 paddlefish, and 4,731 deer were illegally taken in 2017 and 2018.
“In addition to doing what we can by increasing penalty points for Wildlife Code violations, conservation agents are also working with county prosecutors and judges to help reduce incidents of poaching and other violations by increasing penalties such fines and jail time,” said MDC Protection Division Chief Randy Doman.
MDC and the Missouri Conservation Commission set the regulations of the Wildlife Code of Missouri and conservation agents issue tickets for violations such as for poaching.
“Agents then submit those tickets to the appropriate county courts. County prosecutors then determine how to proceed with the violations. If the person is convicted of the violations by the county court, the judge then determines fines, jail time and/or other penalties. Monies from fines are kept in the county and do not go to MDC,” said Doman.
Conservation Department staff can then assign persons convicted of code violations anywhere from zero to 16 points per violation.
“Once a person accumulates 16 points, MDC staff will review the circumstances surrounding the violations and may recommend that the Conservation Commission consider revoking or suspending the person’s permit privileges for up to one year,” Doman explained. “If a person accumulates more than 16 points, the recommendation to the commission may be for a suspension of more than one year. Staff consider the person’s accumulated points for the past five years in making recommendations.”
