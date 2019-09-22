Knob Noster State Park searching for volunteers at Fall Beautification Day

JEFFERSON CITY — Local residents are invited to spend the day outdoors and help one of Missouri's most scenic state parks by volunteering at its annual "Fall Beautification Day" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Knob Noster State Park.
This event will enlist the help of volunteers to get the park ready for fall.
Tasks will be available for all ages.
Projects include litter patrol, trail work, maintenance and exotic and invasive plant control.
Individuals, families, groups and organizations are encouraged to volunteer.
To allow staff to prepare projects, registration is recommended, particularly for larger groups.
Participants should bring work gloves, insect repellent and drinking water and wear closed-toe shoes.
For more information about the event, call the park at (660) 563-2463.
For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit mostateparks.com.
