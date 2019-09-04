Knob Noster State Park hosts public information meeting Sept. 12

JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting about Knob Noster State Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the WPA Shelter.
Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th in Knob Noster.
Representatives from the park will be on hand to provide information about the park and answer questions.
The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations.
Missouri State Parks information states it values public input.
These informational meetings, which are held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public.
The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites as well as offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the site, call 563-2463.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
