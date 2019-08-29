Kick off fall hunting season with dove hunting

For many Missourians, the fall season offers many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
For those of us who hunt, fall is a season we look forward to every year.
One way to start the fall hunting season is by dove hunting.
It is not the most popular type of hunting in Missouri, but it can be a way to get out and sharpen up those “wing shooting” skills.
Dove hunting offers a challenge to hunters because doves are a difficult target.
Additionally, they are excellent to eat.
Dove season runs Sept. 1 through Nov. 29 with shooting hours from a half hour before sunrise to sunset.
Mourning doves, white-winged doves and Eurasian collared doves count towards daily and possession limits.
The daily bag limit for doves is 15 in any aggregate of the three species.
The possession limit for doves is 45 in any aggregate of the three species.
Shotguns must be 10-gauge or smaller and manufactured or modified so as not to hold more than three shells in the magazine and chamber combined.
Two permits are required for dove hunting, the small game hunting permit and the migratory bird hunting permit.
Youth ages 15 and under are exempt from the permit requirements.
Missouri residents age 65 and older are exempt from the small game permit only.
Landowners, as defined by the Wildlife Code of Missouri, are exempt from the small game hunting permit only, and this only applies to hunting on their land.
For more information, see the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Migratory Bird and Waterfowl hunting digest 2019-2020.
