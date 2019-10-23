Missouri Department of Conservation recommends that people make sure their hunter education is up to date.
The department offers an all-online hunter-education course for Missouri residents 16 years or older to provide a more flexible and convenient option to become hunter-education certified.
Younger hunters 11 to 15 need to take the hunter education skills session to complete the hunting safety certification. While the knowledge portion can be done online, the skills session and exam must be done in person. These sessions can be four to six hours. The lessons are classroom work, outdoor shooting, blood trailing and demonstrations of tree stand safety.
Most of the classroom topics will pertain to Missouri-specific regulations and issues that are not covered in this online course. Participants should be sure to have proper clothing for the outdoor sessions.
Hunters must be residents of Missouri to take the online course.
Hunters 16 and older successfully completing the online course can immediately print out proof of online course completion.
After attending and passing the Hunter Education Skills Session portion of the Hunting education requirement, hunters receive their Conservation Permit Card.
Missouri’s hunter education course is required for any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1967. Hunters who plan to hunt during a Missouri firearms season or are acting as an adult mentor must first complete an approved hunter-education certification program and provide proof of completion unless:
- You are 15 years of age or younger and will be hunting with a properly permitted adult mentor 18 or older.
- You were born before Jan. 1, 1967.
- You have a disability exemption from MDC’s Protection Division.
- You are 16 years of age or older and have purchased an apprentice hunter authorization and will be hunting with a properly permitted adult mentor 18 or older.
- You are the landowner or lessee hunting on self-owned land or land of residence.
Find out more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.