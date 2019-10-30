All deer and turkey must be checked by telephone or on the Internet. No in-person checking stations are available.
You don’t need to call Telecheck immediately after taking the game. You have until 10 p.m. on the day of harvest to check your deer or turkey. You can transport unchecked game within the state as long as the transportation tag is attached to the leg.
Deer carcasses shall remain fully intact or field-dressed until they are Telechecked.
Turkeys must have their heads and plumage intact until they are Telechecked.
Telecheck with MO Hunting App
- Select your notched permit from the list.
- Tap “Telecheck.”
- Follow the prompts on the screen.
- Telecheck will upload a confirmation number to your mobile device.
Telecheck using phone or internet
Collect the following information, which you will be asked when you use Telecheck.
- Your Telecheck ID number if you have more than one permit, be sure you give the number of the permit you want to use.
- The county where the turkey was taken.
- Turkey type: adult gobbler, adult hen, juvenile gobbler and juvenile hen.
Grab a pen, then call or log into Telecheck.
Use Telecheck online or use a phone to dial 800-314-6828, then follow the instructions. If you use the phone, speak clearly and slowly. You can call between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Write the confirmation number on your permit. After you have provided the required information, you will receive an eight-digit confirmation number that verifies you have legally checked your game. Write this number on the permit. You have now completed checking your game and can process your turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.