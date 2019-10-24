Deer season stretches from November to January

The firearms deer season is made up of five portions:
- youth, Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019 and Nov. 29, 2019 to Dec. 1, 2019, statewide;
- firearms, November portion, Nov. 16, 2019 to Nov. 26, 2019;
- firearms, anterless, Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019;
- firearms, alternative methods, Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020; and
- archery, Sept. 15, 2019 to Nov. 15, 2019 and Nov. 27, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020.
The November portion typically opens on the Saturday 12 days before Thanksgiving. The early youth portion typically opens two weeks prior to the November portion. These formulas are provided for reference only and are subject to change. Dates for each portion are set annually by the Conservation Commission in December of the previous year.
Hunters can take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
Hunters using an archery permit may take only one antlered deer before the November portion of firearms deer hunting season.
Only one antlered deer may be taken during firearms deer hunting season (all portions combined).
If you kill or injure a deer or turkey, you must make a reasonable effort to retrieve and include the animal in your season limit. However, this does not authorize trespass. It is illegal to leave or abandon commonly edible portions of game.
Properly checked deer and turkeys may be possessed by anyone if labeled with the taker’s full name, address, date taken, and Telecheck confirmation number. The Telecheck confirmation number must remain attached to the carcass until a meat processor begins working on the animal. Deer left at commercial processing or cold storage plants must be claimed by May 1 following the season taken.
Turkeys may not be possessed after Feb. 15 following the season taken. Legally obtained turkey bones and feathers, and deer heads, antlers, hides, and feet may be sold by the taker, but the taker must provide a bill of sale showing: the taker’s full name and address, the species and number of parts, and the full name and address of the buyer.
For deer heads and/or antlers attached to skull plates, a dated bill of sale identifying the seller must be retained while the heads or antlers are in the buyer’s possession. Any person who finds a dead deer with antlers still attached to the skull plate may take the antlers, but must report the find to a conservation agent within 24 hours to receive authorization to possess the antlers. No authorization is needed to possess, buy, and sell shed antlers not attached to the skull plate.
You must have your signed paper permit or digitally signed electronic permit on hand when you go afield to hunt.
You may use the MO Hunting app to carry your permits afield.
Permits cannot be exchanged or refunded.
Deer and fall turkey permits may be used in any order, and multiple permits may be filled on the same day, except during the early youth portion when only one deer may be taken.
