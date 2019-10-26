You may notice as the weather cools and the days become shorter, you might see more deer movement.
The reason is these conditions line up with the deer breeding cycle which occurs in the fall.
Car versus deer collisions become more popular at this time because the deer are expanding their home ranges and are seeking mates.
The deer break up from their summer groups and the bucks seek new territories.
The deer don’t know human barriers such as roads and often cross them at the wrong time which causes accidents.
In some cases, hitting a deer can cause a 911 emergency.
If you hit a deer and somebody is injured, or if the deer is still in the road alive and obstructing traffic, dialing 911 may be appropriate.
In other cases, the vehicle may be drivable.
If the vehicle is drivable, nobody is hurt and the deer is not blocking the roadway, dialing non-emergency dispatch may be ideal.
In Missouri, drivers can call *55.
Sometimes, a person may hit a deer with a vehicle and want the meat or antlers from it.
If a deer is dead and a person wants it, they must contact a conservation agent before legally possessing the animal.
The agent can disposition the animal to that person on a disposition form to allow that person to legally possess and transport the animal.
