With warmer temperatures and moisture in the ground, April is typically a good month to look for morel mushrooms.
Looking for morels gives plenty of opportunity for exercise and enjoying time outdoors.
Finding morels can be tricky but here are a few tips to increase your efficiency when looking for mushrooms:
- South and west facing slopes are good sites to look for morels early in the season, with north and east slopes being better for later-season morel hunting.
- Morels tend to favor tree species such as elms, ashes, cottonwoods and even domesticated apples. Look around recently dead trees but beware of falling branches.
- Areas disturbed by flooding, fire or logging often produce loads of morels.
- Morels peak when lilacs bloom.
- Most public lands in Missouri allow the collecting of mushrooms for personal use, but always check the regulations before you collect to be sure.
Here are a few safety guidelines before setting off on a mushroom hunting trip:
- Make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause health issues. Be considerate of other people who may be using the woods when looking for mushrooms.
- The 2020 Spring Youth Turkey season is April 4 and 5. The 2020 Regular Spring turkey season runs from April 20 through May 20, so keep safety in mind and wear bright colors when in the woods. Avoid wearing black, white, red and blue colors during turkey season.
- During the regular spring turkey season, I would suggest waiting until after 1 p.m. to mushroom hunt. After 1 p.m. during the regular spring turkey season, turkey hunting is closed for the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.