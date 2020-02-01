For many waterfowl hunters, the season never seems to go long enough.
For waterfowl hunters wanting to hunt later in the year, the Light Goose Conservation Order Season gives hunters an opportunity to do just that.
With an overabundance of snow geese destroying their fragile arctic and sub-arctic nesting habitat, they pose a threat to other species.
The habitat destruction caused by snow geese enacted a federal conservation order with the goal to reduce the snow goose population to a more sustainable level.
This allows for a long season with less restrictive methods and limits.
The season runs from Friday, Feb. 7, through April 30.
Shooting hours are a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset.
There is no limit on snow geese during the conservation order.
Hunters may also use electronic calls and unplugged shotguns during the Conservation Order.
The only permit required during this season is the Missouri Light Goose Conservation Order Permit, unless you meet an exemption.
Hunters with a Resident Lifetime Conservation Partner Permit or a Resident Lifetime Small Game Hunting Permit do not need to purchase a Conservation Order Permit.
Before going out, always check the full list of regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.