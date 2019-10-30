The month of November is a month that many outdoor enthusiasts in Missouri look forward to each year.
Every year, firearms deer season begins in November.
Deer hunting can offer fun and excitement as well as a great source of meat for the table.
With the upcoming firearms deer season, I would like to share a few reminders on regulations and safety to think about while afield.
The November portion of firearms deer season runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 26.
Legal permits are firearms - any deer and/or firearms - antlerless deer permits.
Shooting hours are from one half hour before sunrise to one half hour after sunset.
Only one antlered deer may be taken during all portions of the firearms deer season.
Some counties, such as Johnson County, are under antler-point restriction which means, only bucks with at least four scoreable points on one side are legal.
In Johnson County, you may fill one firearms antlerless deer hunting permit.
Upon harvest, all permits must be notched immediately.
Deer must be checked in by 10 p.m. on the date taken.
Some prohibited methods to take deer during this time include self-loading firearms with capacity of more than 11 cartridges in magazine and chamber combined, ammunition propelling more than one projectile at a single discharge (such as buckshot), full hard-metal case projectiles, fully automatic firearms, any sighting device that casts a beam of light on game, electronic calls or electronically activated calls, night vision or thermal imagery equipment, bait, dogs and additional methods may be prohibited by local ordinances.
An extremely vital part of hunting is safety.
During the November firearms deer season, deer hunters are required to wear hunter orange.
An orange cap or hat and a shirt, vest or coat of the color commonly known as hunter orange must be plainly visible from all sides.
Camouflage orange does not meet this requirement.
See the 2019 Fall Deer and Turkey regulations for information on exemptions of from this rule.
These are just a few reminders I wanted to outline as we are getting closer.
As always, check the full regulations in the 2019 Fall Deer and Turkey hunting regulations provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
You can also contact your local conservation agent for any questions on regulations.
