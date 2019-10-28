After the harvest: Telecheck your game

Whether you’re using a traditional paper permit or the MO Hunting app, after harvesting a deer or turkey, you must notch your permit and Telecheck your game.
Notch It
On a paper permit, tear a small notch in the month and day of harvest on the permit. Using the MO Hunting app, select the permit you wish to use from the list in the app, and follow the prompts on the screen. Once you notch your permit, you may transport your deer or turkey within Missouri.
Tag It
As long as you stay with your harvested game, you don’t need to tag it. But if you leave your deer or turkey, you must attach a tag. If you have a paper permit, attach your notched permit to the deer or turkey’s leg. You can seal the permit in a zip-top bag first and then attach the bag with string, wire or tape. If you’re using the MO Hunting app, you must attach a label with your full name, address, permit number and date of harvest to the deer or turkey’s leg.
Check It
You must Telecheck your deer or turkey by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest, before processing your game or before leaving the state, whichever comes first. If you’re using a paper permit, call 800-314-6828 or visit mdc.mo.gov. Wwrite the confirmation number provided by Telecheck on your permit. If you’re using the MO Hunting app, select your notched permit from the list on the screen, tap “Telecheck,” and follow the prompts. Telecheck will upload a confirmation number directly to your mobile device.
After you’ve reported to Telecheck, your deer or turkey may be processed, stored or transported by anyone as long as it is labeled with your full name, address, date taken and Telecheck confirmation number.
You may now transport your deer or turkey out of state.
Telecheck deer
You should plan to pack a tape measure or other measuring device with your hunting gear. When you Telecheck your deer, you will be asked for a few measurements to help biologists gather information on the ages of deer harvested.
- Does — Measure from the inner corner of the eyeball to the upper edge of the nostril. Is the measurement greater than 4.5 inches?
- Antlered bucks — Measure the circumference of the antler (around the antler) 1 inch above the base. Is the measurement greater than 2.5 inches?
Telecheck fall turkeys
During Telecheck for turkeys this fall, hunters will be asked the age and sex of the turkeys they harvest.
- Age — To determine the age of a turkey, look at the two outermost feathers on the wing. The tips of the ninth and 10th primary feathers of a juvenile do not have white barring.
- Sex — To determine the sex of a turkey, look at the lower half of the breast. Black-tipped feathers indicate a gobbler, or male. Brown-tipped breast feathers indicate a hen.
