State Sen. Denny Hoskins did not do it.
He says in a recent interview, published in the Daily Star-Journal, he could have passed ethics reform without having Clean Missouri, but the fact is he and the GOP-controlled Missouri Senate did not.
Now that Clean Missouri is the law, Hoskins has all kinds of ideas on how to implement ethics rules.
But first we have to get rid of Clean Missouri.
Hoskins along with State Reps. Dan Houx, District 54; Glen Kolkmeyer, District 53; Brad Pollitt, District 52; and Dean Dohrman, District 51, all support overturning Clean Missouri.
Clean Missouri, overwhelmingly supported by Johnson County voters (72%), is the worst thing there could be according to Hoskins and the rest of the GOP.
While I am not aware that County Commissioners John Marr and Charles Kavanaugh have taken a position on Clean Missouri, I would assume their silence means agreement with the GOP position.
Hoskins and the GOP say the ethics reforms could have easily been passed and put in place and that the citizen initiative petition process needs to change.
They have proposed changes to the citizen initiative process to include raising the cost to citizens to be able to have their petitions put on the ballot.
The GOP seem very afraid of who the state demographer, charged with drawing voting districts, will be.
Ask them who gets to hire the demographer.
Answer: the Senate majority leader and the Senate minority leader have to agree on who to hire.
If the GOP has hiring authority, why are they afraid of the process?
If we have fair districts now, then nothing should change. Right?
Only if we have districts drawn to favor one party or the other can we expect changes to the boundaries unless we have population changes to account for.
So ask Sen. Hoskins, State Reps. Houx, Kolkmeyer, Dohrman and Pollitt, and Commissioners Marr and Kavanaugh why they did not call for ethics reform prior to Clean Missouri passing.
Why after Clean Missouri passes are they in favor of changing the citizen ballot initiative process to make it harder to have initiatives in the future?
Why do they seem to be afraid of the boundaries that could be drawn by a demographer hired by the GOP Senate majority leader?
Raymond James,
Rural resident in Johnson County
