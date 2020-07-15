My Husband and I are both retired U.S. Army Master Sergeants who have excellent Health Insurance through Tricare, our military health insurance.
But the best insurance in the world is just a useless card unless there is a hospital close enough to help you when you need it.
Missouri has lost 10 rural hospitals in the last six years and the balance sheets of many are often in the red, including our local hospital.
Medicaid expansion will result in bringing a billion dollars into our state to pay for our currently uninsured to be covered.
That is money that will help fund our hospitals.
While It may not be the total answer at keeping our rural hospitals open, a billion dollars will go a long way in that effort.
Keeping hospitals open, providing good paying jobs in our rural communities while enabling the working poor to have health insurance.
Sounds like a great deal to us.
Vote "Yes" on No. 2.
U.S. Army Master Sgt. (Ret.) Jewell James,
Post Oak Township
