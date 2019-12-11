Your politicians are not telling you.
It's not long ago I heard a farmer in Iowa, when asked by a news commentator how he plans to vote, say he still plans to vote for the present administration in the 2020 presidential election.
That comment puzzles me because we know the change in tariff strategies has hit the American farm between the eyes.
I know from the experiences I had on the farm, the facts don’t add up.
The facts concerning trade wars and tariffs with China's effects presented to the American farmer are best explained from a book written by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology economists, who won the 2019 Noble Prize in Economics, “Good Economics for Hard Times” by Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo.
“The first-order effect of a trade war with China is therefore likely to be the loss of jobs in agriculture and the industries supporting it. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that in 2016, agricultural exports were responsible for over a million jobs in the United States, almost three-quarters of which were in the nonfarm sector. The five largest shares of agricultural employment are in California, Lowa, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida. For the United States, a trade war would not be the end of the world as we know it. But while it may save some jobs in steel, it would likely cause significant new damage to others. The U.S. economy will be fine. Hundreds of thousands of people will not.”
The trade war with China has an everlasting effect on the American farmer and nonfarm sector, who until now made tremendous progress, but now I see corn and beans rotting in large piles at the grain elevators if soon the decisions turn around this devastating decision made against the American farmer.
Bob Gaw,
Warrensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.