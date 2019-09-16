I see Missouri's current governor, Gov. Mike Parson, announced his candidacy to run for his own term of office last week. His speech contained a strong warning about socialism. Reading it, I wonder if he understands the meaning of the word? Why does he think banding together to promote the public welfare is so bad?
As a rural resident of Missouri, I belong to a rural electric cooperative. I buy my diesel, propane, feed and farm supplies from MFA, a farmers cooperative. My farm insurance is through Missouri Farm Bureau, another cooperative, and I am a member of a credit union.
I grew up in Ohio, where we had a road named Free Pike. You have heard of a turnpike, which is another name for a toll road. Early roads were built by individuals or a group that formed a company, built the road and charged a toll to users. Free Pike was the first road built in the area to allow farmers to get hogs and corn to market that was paid for by taxes or collective action rather than a toll on each wagon or animal going through the gate/pike.
Our current system of roads, bridges and ferries in the U.S. is a mixture of taxpayer and publicly owned. There are also toll roads built by the government where the tolls paid by users pay the public back for building the road. We have toll roads, bridges and ferries built and operated by private for-profit companies as well as some operated by cooperatives.
Our local Johnson County Ambulance District is a tax-supported government agency with an elected Board of Directors, while other ambulance services in the state are a mixture of government agencies, cooperatives, nonprofits and for-profit private companies. It's the same for fire departments and hospitals, with our local tax-supported fire departments and our hospital has an elected board.
But the governor tells me socialism is wrong/bad and anything that can be done by a private for-profit company should be left for a private for-profit company to do and not a socialist cooperative or a government organization. Seems listening to him the government that he wants to head is somehow wrong, maybe even evil?
There is a movement among conservatives to eliminate our current Social Security system and replace it with a system of mandatory investment into for-profit companies in the stock market. Unsaid is the huge fees those for-profit companies will make and of course the large donations to politicians who help them obtain those fees.
The governor is calling a special session to work on an issue involving a few used car dealers in rural counties but thinks that having tens of thousands of children losing health insurance coverage since Jan. 1 can wait till next year.
Every effort to help folks is labeled socialism, while every tax break for the investment class is good for the economy.
I would direct the governor to a clause in the U.S. Constitution: the General Welfare Clause. Article I, section 8 of the U.S. Constitution grants Congress the power to "lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts, and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common defense and general Welfare of the United States."
If we are not providing for the general welfare of our state by caring for our citizens, whether that is a meal through Meals on Wheels, an education by having schools properly funded, health insurance so they can see a doctor when sick, a safe road to drive on or services like fire, ambulance, police and National Guard to help them in an emergency, then what does that phrase mean? What is the purpose and function of the government he wants to head up?
Ray James,
Johnson County
