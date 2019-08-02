Your July 26 article “Supreme Court rules for Trump in border wall fight” seems to mean we will spend a small fortune on an ugly, ineffective wall.
Trump trumpeted “Big Win for Border Security and the Rule of Law." Sounds impressive.
The unfortunate facts are different.
Last January, Trump went to the border for a photo op where the border patrol showed items they confiscated at the border.
Near the end of the presentation, an agent showed Trump a large picture of a section of wall - with a tunnel beneath it.
Was border patrol trying to show Trump what a humongous waste of money he is proposing?
Martin Walsh
Glendale, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.