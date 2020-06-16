Fellow Americans - currently we are being tried and tested as never before in regards to this current virus epidemic of our livelihood, our lives and economy .
Now is the time to renew our American genre by reaching out to our community, our neighbors, old friends and those we haven’t met.
We must give our support to the unknown heroes who put their lives on the line daily; like the Good Samaritan.
We’ve been challenged by the devil, this unknown demon that our doctors and scientists are trying to find the cause of.
Not since the Great Depression have we had such a crisis.
That was when our people united together to overcome.
We can resolve to follow their example.
Let us remember all those friends and neighbors of our community.
Now is the time to inspire our doctors and medical people we take for granted.
The city street department workers, our police department, fire department, rest homes, veterans, the Veterans Home and our grocery stores and retail businesses, that are keeping us going.
This is our calling.
I have a military and American civilian responsibility to our cause to “Stay The Course."
David A. Street,
Retired Army
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.