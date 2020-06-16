This is an appeal for vote-by mail ballots for all Missourians registered to vote for the general election.
Colorado has used mail-in ballots since 2014 and has been lauded as having among the most secure elections in the country.
The switch to vote-by mail ballots will protect senior citizens afraid to go out in the world and people with underlying health conditions.
Registered Missouri voters have the right to have their votes counted.
Sam Gellhorn
