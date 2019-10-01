We taxpayers pay the salaries of all federal employees.
They are to protect us and our democracy.
Donald Trump does not appear to believe this.
He said our now-famous “whistleblower” is a “traitor” and a “spy” because he says Trump broke our law and adversely affected our democracy.
He would be a traitor to Trump if he worked for him.
If the whistleblower’s report is accurate, he is a true patriot to “We the people” who pay him.
Remember the difference.
Rudy Guilliani works for Trump.
The whistleblower works for us.
Martin Walsh,
Glendale, Missouri
